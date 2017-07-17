White House Unveils 'Made in America' Showcase amid Russia Investigation

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is hosting a 'Made in America' product showcase at the White House. .

The goal of the event, which features goods from all 50 states, is to celebrate "American-made" merchandise and encourage other companies to manufacture their products in the United States.

Some of the products on display include a fork lift from Mississippi, a fire truck from Wisconsin, and wine from California.

"For too long our government has forgotten the American worker. Their interests were pushed aside for global projects and their wealth was taken from the communities and shipped overseas," said Helen Aguirre Ferre, White House director of media affairs.

White House Press Sean Spicer echoed that sentiment, saying, "The president is fighting for hard working people in this country and puts the needs of American workers first."

Trump will sign a proclamation designating May 17 "Made in America Day."

The policy-themed week kicks off as the Russia probe intensifies. Lawmakers are reviewing whether the Trump campaign's team worked with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Brad Parscale, the data and digital director for Trump's campaign, said he'll talk with the House Intelligence Committee as part of the investigation.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the committee, said, "We are very interested in finding out whether there was an effort to make use of data analytics - whether there was Russian funding or support for that, or Russian assistance in any way with gathering data that could be used by the campaign or any associates of the campaign."