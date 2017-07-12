Wray Confirmation Hearing Begins: An Up-Close Look at Trump's New FBI Pick

Christopher A. Wray's Senate confirmation hearing begins at today 9:30 a.m. WATCH IT LIVE HERE.

WASHINGTON – The Senate confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's new FBI pick, Christopher A. Wray, begins Wednesday and is expected to offer the first public, close-up look at the man tapped to inherit the nation's top law enforcement agency.

Wray, 50, is a former top official in the George W. Bush administration's Justice Department.

Wednesday's hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee will look into his legal career and any other ties Wray may have to the White House.

Both Democrats and Republicans want assurance of his ability to remain independent from the Oval Office.

The Yale graduate, who has extensive experience working with the Justice Department and crafting national security policy, has been described by both mentors and colleagues as a man of steady character.

"Chris is exactly the person both the country and the FBI need at this time in our history," KBIA quoted Michael Luttig, a former federal appeals court judge who hired Wray as a law clerk. "Chris is fiercely independent; he is a man of unquestioned integrity, and he has impeccable judgment."

Meanwhile, the FBI Agents Association has made it clear it supports Wray's nomination.

"He understands the nature of investigative work and the centrality of special agents to the mission of the FBI," noted the association's president, Thomas O'Connor.

Bill Mateja, a Dallas attorney who worked with Wray in the Justice Department, predicts "smooth sailing" for Wray's confirmation.

"Chris is a Republican but he doesn't wear his politics on his sleeve. He keeps things close to his vest," Mateja said in a statement. "The public can rest easy that Chris will not be a lackey for Trump."

If confirmed, Wray will replace James Comey, whom Trump fired in May.