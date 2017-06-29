A Cure for Medicaid Fraud? Why a Cap Can Help Americans

WASHINGTON – Medicaid and abortion: the leading modes of contention within the pending health care bill.

The cuts to Medicaid and the defunding of Planned Parenthood have surfaced twisted narratives from across the political spectrum of public opinion. Many fear that the cuts to Medicaid will rob citizens of their health care, while defunding Planned Parenthood will disable the only medical facility that millions can afford.

But whether that's a fair analysis is up for debate.

The Bigger Picture

In an interview with Rep. Robert Pittenger, R-N.C., a long-time champion for the pro-life agenda and proponent of Obamacare repeal, CBN News learned of a bigger picture.

Pittenger pointed out the abuse of Medicaid distributions due to a lack of accountability among the states. He explained that scrapping the open-ended budget and capping the states will hold them accountable to distribute Medicaid funds as a health necessity, not a convenience.

Medicaid Fraud Control Units reported 1,564 convictions, 998 civil settlements and judgments, and almost $1.9 billion in criminal and civil recoveries in Fiscal Year 2016, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

CBO Health Care Report Questionable?

A recent report by the Congressional Budget Office claimed that an additional 22 million Americans will lose health care under the new bill. However, Pittenger exposed manipulated calculations in the report.

The CBO used data from 2016 in their projected calculations for the new health care plan, but the 2016 numbers had not accounted for approximately 7 million people who would no longer be covered – approximately 2 million opting out due to the elimination of the individual mandate, and 5 million of the calculations included states where Medicaid expansion didn't even exist.

GOP Health Bill a Win for Pro-Life Cause

Pittenger stood firm on his pro-life goals, stating that the bill will not be accepted without the current statutes against funding abortion.

In May, Pittenger met with Vice President Mike Pence to discuss key pro-life provisions in the new health care plan. On Tuesday, June 27, Pittenger met with House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to discuss the same issue.

"Both the American Health Care Act and the Senate's proposed health care reform include major victories for the pro-life community, defunding Planned Parenthood and keeping your tax dollars from being used to support abortion," he said.

Earlier this week Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., stated that no taxes should fund abortion.

"Planned Parenthood doesn't do anything that community health centers also do, other than abortions," Paul noted. "The bill actually gives more money for Community Health Centers."

"So all the women's health and all the different things that Planned Parenthood says they do all are done at Community Health Centers – the like 7,000 Community Health Centers and only a few hundred Planned Parenthoods that primarily do abortions. We just shouldn't comingle taxpayer money with abortion clinics," he said.

The battle of the health care bill has revealed tension among moderate Republicans who detest the idea of defunding Planned Parenthood. Whether or not the bill will be passed before July 4th is highly debated.