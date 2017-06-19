A Made-Up Story? Jay Sekulow Sets Record Straight on Trump Investigation

A simple tweet from President Donald Trump is keeping the Russia investigation in the headlines.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

Trump's legal team says the tweet was simply about a report that the president was under investigation for obstruction of justice -- not a confirmation.

"The president has not been notified by anyone that he's under investigation," Jay Sekulow, legal counsel for the president, told CBS's "Face The Nation" over the weekend.

Sekulow also points to testimony from former FBI Director James Comey, who told the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Russian interference into the 2016 presidential elections that he, himself, had told Trump he was not under investigation.

Other supporters of the president took to the Sunday shows to defend the intentions behind his tweet.

"Trump has a compulsion to counterattack. And is very pugnacious. I don't think it serves him well. I don't think that tweet helped him. But its almost like its who he's been his whole life. He's been a fighter his whole life," former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said on ABC's "This Week."

Meanwhile, despite growing concerns that the president may fire Mueller, the special counsel running the Russia probe, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., says the best thing for everyone will be for the investigation to run its course.

"This is going to move forward. We're going to get the full truth out there, and I repeat, I believe that is the best thing that can happen for the president and for this administration," Rubio told NBC's "Meet the Press."

As the investigation does move forward, there's been a tip from the deputy attorney general. In a statement last week, he warned Americans against believing stories attributed to "anonymous officials."

“Americans should exercise caution before accepting as true any stories attributed to anonymous ‘officials,’ particularly when they do not identify the country – let alone the branch or agency of government – with which the alleged sources supposedly are affiliated. Americans should be skeptical about anonymous allegations,” Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said.