AG Jeff Sessions Headed to Hot Seat in Senate Intel Committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will testify in an open hearing Tuesday before the Senate Intelligence Committee on his role in the unfolding Russian investigation.

Sessions informed Congress that he will appear before the committee rather than send his second-in-command.

Attorney General Sessions is facing some scrutiny from both sides of the aisle after former FBI Director James Comey testified last week that Sessions had a third 'undisclosed' meeting with the Russian ambassador before the election – a meeting which Comey called 'problematic.'

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill say they wanted the testimony to take place in an open setting because the American people need to know the truth.