Behind Schedule Already! US-Mexico Border Wall Misses Start Date

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration has yet to award contracts to build prototypes of a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Construction was originally supposed to begin this week in San Diego.

While money for a full wall along the 1,900-mile Mexican border has not been approved, Congress did allocate $20 million for prototypes that attracted hundreds of bidders from across the country.

Homeland Security had planned to begin construction on four to eight 30-foot tall prototypes Thursday, but a U.S. Border Protection spokesman says that bids are still being reviewed. He noted that prototype designs "will be selected for construction in summer 2017.

Meanwhile, there is still legislation working its way through the California government that would punish border wall builders.

There are still several hurdles ahead.

Senate Bill 30 would prevent the state from doing business with any company or person that works on the border wall. It has been referred to the Committee on Accountability and Administrative Review to be read in July. Its author is state Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens.

Also, Assembly Bill 946 — from Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, D-San Diego — would require California's pension funds to divest from companies that work on the wall between the U.S. and Mexico. The bill will likely be heard in January.