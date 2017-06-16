Crackdown on Cuba? What to Expect from Trump's New Policy

President Donald Trump is making good on his promise to crack-down on Cuba, unveiling a new policy Friday that is expected to again limit travel to the communist island nation.

Regulations on tourism were relaxed under the Obama administration, allowing Americans to visit Cuba under people-to-people travel.

"The intent (with people-to-people travel) is to not just do tourist activities, but to meet Cuban people and to exchange, talk about life in the United States, learn about life in Cuba," Tom Popper, president of insightCuba, told the Washington Post last year when regulations began to change.

This type of travel is expected to be revoked under the new rules.

Any new policies announced by Trump will go into effect Friday, but nothing will be implemented until new regulations are in place. Consequently, any Americans with plans to travel to Cuba in the near future may still do so.

The main focus of Trump's new policy will focus on shifting money away from Cuban military and security services that "contribute to oppression on the island," one White House official said.

Diplomatic relations are expected to be maintained and U.S. airlines and cruise ships will continue to service the island.

Senior White House officials say Obama's "appeasement" enriched Cuba's military, increasing repression of the Cuban people.

"The goal of these policies is very simple," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said in a message posted on Facebook. "We want to empower and we want to strengthen the Cuban people without strengthening the Cuban military, which controls a significant percentage of their economy."

Rubio championed the new restrictions and will accompany the president to Miami, Friday, to announce the new policy.

The White House says it's willing to negotiate more favorable terms with Cuba, but only if the Castro regime allows free and fair elections and releases political prisoners, according to NPR.