Dems Not Happy About GOP Health Bill, Try to Halt Progress on Obamacare Replacement

Senate Democrats are working to halt progress on repealing and replacing Obamacare, this time holding a late night talk-a-thon to protest the GOP health care bill.



Democrats held the Senate floor with speeches that lasted for hours Monday night.

They are calling Republicans to reveal more about the health care plan before time runs out.

"I think we'll have ample opportunity to read and amend the bill," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Democrats said they will use procedural tactics to slow the Senate's work in an effort to focus attention on the Republican effort.

They fear McConnell will try to move the bill through the Senate without giving them time to scrutinize the plan.

Although they lack the votes to derail the bill, they are trying desperately to halt progress on the legislation.

House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., cited tactics Republicans used to slow down approval of Affordable Care Act back in 2010.

"Is the chair aware of the number of days the Obama-era Affordable Care Act was considered, and for how many hours it was debated?" Schumer asked.

It was 25 straight days and an estimated 169 hours of debate, according to the secretary of the Senate's office and the Senate library.

But that is not forcing Republicans to bring the bill to the floor for a vote.

"The Senate is not a place where you can just cook up something behind closed doors and rush it for a vote," Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told CBS News.

Republicans have been working on a replacement plan for weeks. They hope to get it to the floor before the end of the month.