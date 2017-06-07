Dueling Events: Will Comey Testimony Overshadow Trump's Faith & Freedom Address?

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump will be addressing the same faith voting base that helped catapult him into the White House.

The president takes the stage at the Road to Majority conference in Washington, D.C, Thursday.

The annual event is hosted by the grassroots political organization Faith and Freedom Coalition.

More than 1,200 people are expected to attend and according to event organizers, that number is rising.

The purpose of the event is to equip and educate people of faith with the tools to be "effective citizens."

The president will headline the three-day event and Vice President Mike Pence will close it out with a speech Saturday.

"The president understands that voters of faith are his strongest supporters and turned out to vote for him last November in record numbers. Faith & Freedom represents many of these voters and so it's very exciting and important that people of faith across the country hear the president's perspective on issues that concern them," Faith and Freedom's Lance Lemmonds told CBN News.

Besides the president and vice president, attendees will hear from a number of political speakers, including House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Road to Majority will also feature breakout listening sessions tackling polarizing issues, including human trafficking and criminal justice reform.

At the same time the president makes his speech, much of Washington will turn their gaze to former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In Monday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked if the president would also be watching the Comey testimony. Spicer said the president had a very busy day on schedule.

"The president's going to have a very, very busy day and, as he does all the time, I think his focus is going to be on pursuing the agenda and priorities that he was elected to do."

CBN News will live-stream both the president's speech and the Comey testimony via the CBN News Facebook page.

