Dueling Rallies, Dueling Messages: Trump Supporters and Protestors Take to the Streets

WASHINGTON DC -- Supporters gathered outside the gates of the White House Saturday, praising the President for his decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

The “Pittsburgh, Not Paris” event is meant to celebrate President Trump fulfilling his campaign promise, and stand in solidarity with the president.

In a speech from the Rose Garden Thursday, Trump said,” I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

But in New York City, hundreds of protestors took to the streets for the “March for Truth.”

And protestors from more than 100 US cities are marching Saturday to demand an independent investigation into any collusion during the presidential campaign between President Trump and Russia.

Cities from around the world including Munich and London are also planning similar marches.

Protestors are also demanding the president release all of his tax returns and clarify business interests.