FBI Finds 'Hit List' On Body of Alexandria Shooter

CBN News has confirmed the FBI recovered a 'hit list' with several names of Republican congressmen on the body of 66-year-old James Hodgkinson, the Alexandria shooter.

Hodgkinson opened fire on dozens of Republican congressmen and staffers at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday. It's an attack which sent several to the hospital including two Capitol police officers and Congressman Steve Scalise. The Louisiana republican remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

This evidence may prove the fact that Hodgkinson's attack was not a random crime, but instead a calculated, premeditated political assassination attempt.

CBN News was told the list was written out on notepad paper and found in the shooter's pocket.

The list of names included Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, South Carolina Rep. Jeff Duncan and Arizona Rep. Trent Franks.

Rep. Franks says, "I have been notified there is an investigation I might be involved in. There has been a sharpened awareness,"with regards to security.

CBN News contacted the offices of the acongressmen; however, staff say they cannot make any further comments because it's an ongoing investigation.