GOP Wins Georgia Seat: More Proof the Anti-Trump Message Is Losing

Georgia's sixth district is still in Republican hands this morning after GOP candidate Karen Handel soundly defeated Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff.

"Tonight's victory is for you and for every single citizen in the 6th district, it's for every single person with a dream...And a special thanks to the President of the United States of America," Handel said to supporters.

The battle to win the seat left vacant by Health and Human Services Secretary, Tom Price, smashed House race spending records.

Democrats, including many from outside Georgia, along with Republicans, poured more than $50 million into the campaign.

Attack ads flooded the airwaves of the Atlanta suburbs.

Ossoff ran as a moderate, with some people saying he was trying to look like a Republican.

Democrats saw an opening for a win in the district after Trump only won its support in the presidential election by 1.5 percent.

"This is not the outcome many of us were hoping for. But this is the beginning of something much bigger than us," Ossoff told supporters.

Democrats have been trying to win a special election since their loss in the race for the White House, hoping to show that the public is turning against the Trump administration.

So far they've failed in every attempt.

They also lost a less publicized race in South Carolina, Tuesday, as Republican Ralph Norman beat Democrat Archie Parnel. That seat was formerly held by Republican Mick Mulvaney, who is now Trump's director of the Office of Management and Budget.

President Trump was quick to react to Handel's victory.

Things are looking great for Karen H! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a statement: "Democrats from coast to coast threw everything they had at this race, and Karen would not be defeated."

Special elections aren't necessarily good predictors of the following year's congressional elections. But after yet another disappointment for Democrats, it may be time for soul-searching and finger pointing.

Heading into the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats need to pick up 24 House seats to take back the majority.