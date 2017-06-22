Capitol Hill Unites for Blood Drive in Honor of Steve Scalise

WASHINGTON – At a time when Washington, D.C. is so divided, there's one name uniting politicians on Capitol Hill: Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

This week, they rolled up their sleeves for a blood drive in honor of Scalise, still hospitalized from last week's shooting at a Republican congressional baseball practice.

"Giving a pint of blood is not exactly heavy lifting but it's a way to express our love for Steve Scalise, whether we know him personally or not," Energy Secretary Rick Perry told CBN News.

The gunman's bullet hit Scalise in the hip, fracturing bones and injuring internal organs.

Rep. Ralph Abraham, R-La., knows Scalise well and as a doctor, said he knew it was serious when he heard the news.

"Anywhere you're hit with a high powered rifle is bad, but in that region that is so busy with blood vessels, nerves, major organ systems, we knew it was not going to be a good thing," he told CBN News.

Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., a close friend to Scalise, organized the drive.

"It's been much higher numbers than they expected. It's a really encouraging sign," he said.

Also encouraging is Scalise's recovery.

Doctors say he's improved to fair condition and on Friday released him from intensive care.

"He's tough. He's got a wonderful spirit about him but it was really the power of prayers and a great medical team that have taken him to this day," McHenry told CBN News. "I confess, I think it's the prayers that have done him the most good."

As McHenry fills in as majority whip, he says Scalise offered one piece of advice from his hospital bed.

"Get the job done," McHenry quoted Scalise.

And that's what they'll all try to do.

"We just can't wait for Steve Scalise to get healthy and recuperate," Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., told CBN News.

Scalise has a long road ahead but if events like the blood drive are any indication, there's hope he may return to a less divided Capitol Hill.

"This, unfortunately, takes an event like this to unite us," Abraham said. "I just hope we can stay united for a while."