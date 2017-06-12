McCain: Obama Better than Trump When it Comes to Global Leadership

WASHINGTON -- Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., says America's leadership on a global scale was better under President Obama.

The former presidential candidate was "visibly irked" when asked about President Trump's tweets about London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the London terror attack according a report in The Guardian.

An excerpt from that article reads:

Asked if America's standing on the global stage was better under Barack Obama, McCain, a fervent critic of the previous administration's foreign policy, responded: "As far as American leadership is concerned, yes."

McCain said the United States is sending the message to the United Kingdom: "America doesn't want to lead."

McCain was critical of President Obama's foreign policy in the middle east, calling it "feckless."

Television news host and political observer Sean Hannity slammed McCain's statements tweeting, "@SenJohnMcCain Your anger and bitterness at losing in 08 shines through everyday. Either get over being jealous of @POTUS or join democrats!"

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., also weighed in Trump's tweets on CBS News saying the press has a "lynch mob mentality" when it comes to this president.

However, he went on to add the president's tweets," feeds that lynch mob" and that the president should "knock it off."

CBN News reached out to McCain's office for comment and had not heard back as of the time of publication.

So far, Senator McCain has not made any public statements refuting the content of the article