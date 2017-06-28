CBN News in a Minute: Today's Top Headlines

CBN News Washington Correspondent Ben Kennedy delivered following look at today's top headlines:

1. There's no vote yet on the Senate version of the health care bill as it's been delayed until after the July 4th recess. The GOP is struggling to find support and did not have enough votes to take the next step in repealing and replacing Obamacare.

2. A new Ten Commandments statue was destroyed just hours after being installed on the grounds of the Arkansas Capitol. The new monument was a replica of a display at the Texas Capitol which was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2005.

3. David Friedman made one of his first major speeches as the new U.S. ambassador to Israel in Jerusalem. CBN News Middle East Bureau Chief Chris Mitchell had an exclusive interview with the ambassador in which he talked about peace between Israelis and the Palestinians, along with U.S. relations in the region.