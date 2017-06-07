Obama's White House Looked a Lot Different than Trump's This Month

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is coming under fire from gay activists for not designating June as LGBT Pride Month.

The move is a break with some of Trump's predecessors, like former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, who issued official proclamations.

Obama's support for the LGBT community was never more prominently on display than in 2015 when the U.S. Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal in all 50 states. To commemorate the ruling, the White House was lit in rainbow colors.

"I did not have a chance to comment on how good the White House looked in rainbow colors," Obama said at the time. "That made it a really good week. To see people gathered in an evening outside on a beautiful summer night and to feel whole and to feel accepted and to feel that they had a right to love, that was pretty cool."

The 2015 display is a stark contrast to Trump's White House, which has not been consumed by the rainbow colors that LGBT activists have used as a symbol of diversity.

Meanwhile, many gay advocacy groups are calling the president's apparent snub of pride month "deeply disappointing."

"We are deeply disappointed to see that President Trump has not followed the tradition of issuing an LGBT Pride Month Proclamation for 2017," Politico quoted Ashley Broadway-Mack, president of the American Military Partner Association.

Others, however, are applauding the commander in chief.

"The president deserves praise for not issuing a presidential proclamation, which is a great honor, for what amounts to a special-interest, activist faction," Elaine Donnelly, president of the Center for Military Readiness, told One News Now.

"They have gotten used to having special privileges in the Obama administration," she continued. "But President Trump has not gone along with that – and we are very grateful."

Donnelly also told One News Now that Trump's actions are in keeping with the Republican National Platform, which states that the Department of Defense should not be used for special-interest demonstrations.

So far, the Trump administration has issued proclamations recognizing June as National Caribbean-American Heritage Month, African-American Music Appreciation Month, National Homeownership Month, Great Outdoors Month, and National Ocean Month.