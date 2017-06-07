President Trump: 'It's Time to Rebuild Our Country'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump confirmed his plan to invest $1 trillion into infrastructure remodeling Wednesday, saying "It's time to rebuild our country."

The president spoke in Cincinnati about revamping America's transportation system by taking $200 billion in federal spending and leveraging that into a trillion dollar public-private partnership to improve the nation's roadways, runways, railways and rivers.

"The American people deserve the best infrastructure anywhere in the world," said Trump.

Trump said he wants to send developmental projects back to the privatized industry and condemned government involvement for costly, timely, and shoddy production.

To lend credence to his agenda, he invoked his experience in building while also bringing two notable executives from building industries on stage with him.

"We will do it using American labor, American energy, American iron, aluminum and steel," Trump pledged.

Those opposed to Trump's plan argue that privatization at this level would sell out America and allow companies to exploit public assets like roads and bridges. They say privatization can be coupled with legislated limits as a means of both allowing the private sector to thrive but without exploiting the common citizen.

Supporters, however, say privatization is the bedrock of American heritage and allowing the private sector to work unregulated (relatively) will develop more jobs, opportunities, and will boost the economy.

One of the president's guests in Cincinnati spoke to America's privilege in having Trump as president for the purpose of deregulating private companies and thus seeing growth.

Trump is a contractor and blue collar pioneer. His professional success speaks to his credibility in the field of infrastructure. He is no foe of government regulation on private business, and he has been chiming in on a major infrastructure revamp since his early campaign days.

Trump's message coupled with his evident success could potentially sway members of both parties who previously opposed him.