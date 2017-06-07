President Trump Nominates Christopher Wray for FBI Director

President Donald Trump nominated Christopher A. Wray early Wednesday morning to be his new FBI director.

Wray is a former Justice Department official who served under President George W. Bush from 2003 to 2005.

He rose to become head of the criminal division and oversaw investigations into corporate fraud, during the time when Comey was deputy attorney general.

Most recently Wray has been New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's lawyer.

Trump tweeted that Wray is "a man of impeccable credentials."

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Christie recently echoed that sentiment. Speaking at a news conference last week, the New Jersey governor told reporters, "I have the utmost confidence in Chris."

"He's an outstanding lawyer. He has absolute integrity and honesty, and I think that the president certainly would not be making a mistake if he asked Chris Wray to be FBI director," he said.

Wray, who possesses a strong law enforcement background, is considered a safe, traditional choice for the job.

Previously, Trump eyed several politicians for the role, including former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, who some viewed as the wrong choice for the job.

"From what I hear, (Lieberman is) a good man. But I don't think he's the right fit for the FBI," former FBI agent Edmundo Mireles Jr. told CBN News. "He's a politician and the FBI doesn't need a politician at the helm. We need someone who has a law enforcement background or prosecutorial experience."

In the end, Lieberman withdrew his name from consideration, citing the White House's decision to enlist his colleague, Marc Kasowitz, as outside counsel in the Russia probe as a potential conflict of interest.

"With your selection of Marc Kasowitz to represent you in the various investigations that have begun, I do believe it would be best to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, given my role as a senior counsel in the law firm of which Marc is the senior partner," Lieberman said in statement.

The FBI director position has been vacant since Trump fired James Comey on May 9.

Wednesday's Twitter announcement comes as Comey is set to testify before Congress Thursday about his conversations with Trump.

Congressional questions are expected to center on whether the president pressed him to drop the investigation into Russian election meddling, the actions of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and Comey's own firing.

Sources tell CBN News that Comey worked out an agreement with Robert Mueller, the former FBI director just appointed as special counsel to investigate the allegations, on what he could discuss at the open hearing without compromising the investigation.