'Taking Air Travel into the Future': Trump Proposes Overhaul of Air Traffic Control

WASHINGTON -- It's a full week of infrastructure overhaul at the White House, and for the Trump administration -- the sky is the limit.

President Donald Trump introduced his new plan to bring changes to air traffic control Monday.

"Today, we are taking the first important step to clearing the runway for more jobs, lower prices, and much, much, much better transportation," Trump announced.

The president is proposing a private, non-profit company take-over of air traffic control over the course of the next three years.

Joined by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Vice President Pence, a group of former transportation secretaries, and a host of airline executives, the president said the new system would help the U.S. catch up with the technological advances of other countries like Canada.

"For too many years, our country has tolerated unacceptable delays at the airport, long wait times on the tarmac, and a slowing of commerce and travel that costs us billions and billions of dollars in lost hours and lost dollars themselves. Today, we are proposing to take American air travel into the future… finally," said Trump.

In a call to reporters earlier Monday, the administration said that the new non-profit would still answer to the FAA and would operate as a sort of co-op.

The president also noted that the old plan was designed at a time when only a 1,000 people flew each year.

Currently, the FAA oversees about 50,000 flights per day.

Critics have pointed out safety concerns of turning over something as important as airways to a private company, as well as fears of turning air traffic control into a monopoly.

This will be an uphill battle for the president since the plan has to pass through Congress.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has already criticized the president, saying Trump's new infrastructure plan would leave the average American behind.

This is a week of infrastructure initiatives for the president.

He's flying to Cincinnati Tuesday and plans to focus on updates to waterways.

On Thursday, he will meet with mayors from across the country to hear their perspective on exactly what needs to be done in their backyards.