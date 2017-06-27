Trump Officially Nominates Christopher Wray as New FBI Director

President Donald Trump submitted his nomination for a new FBI director to the Senate.

The White House made the official announcement Monday evening.

If confirmed, Christopher A. Wray will replace James Comey, who Trump fired in May.



Wray serves as a criminal defense attorney and used to lead the Justice Department's criminal division under former President George W. Bush.

He graduated from Yale and recently served as the attorney for New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who served on Trump's transition team.

Trump posted his own announcement on Twitter, calling Wray a "man of impeccable credentials."

The president also said Wray would "again serve his country as a fierce guardian of the law and model of integrity once the Senate confirms him to lead the FBI."

Wray released a statement regarding his nomination.

"I am honored and humbled to be nominated by the president to lead the FBI, the premier law enforcement organization in the world," he said.

Wray added that it would be a privilege and honor to work with the intelligence agency again.

"America faces grave threats both here and abroad, and the FBI, in concert with its federal, state, and local partners, continues to work steadfastly to prevent and hold accountable those responsible for these threats," he said.

"I look forward to the confirmation process, and pledge my complete commitment to fairly and honorably protecting our country and upholding our Constitution and laws," Wray continued.



If confirmed as the FBI director, Wray would not oversee the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

It is unclear how soon a confirmation will happen.