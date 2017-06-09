Trump on Comey: 'He's a leaker.' Won't Confirm Whether Tapes Exist

Making an appearance in the Rose Garden Friday with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, President Donald Trump commented about former FBI Director James Comey's appearance Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"No collusion, no obstruction. He's a leaker," Trump said. Trump refused to say definitively if his private conversations with Comey were taped.

"I'll tell you about that, maybe in the near future," Trump said regarding the existence of tapes.

Trump said he is "100 percent" willing to testify under oath about his conversations with the former FBI director. The president says he never asked Comey for a promise of loyalty and never told him he hoped the investigation of former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn would go away. That is the opposite of what Comey testified Thursday, under oath.

After refraining from tweeting during Comey's testimony Thursday, the president tweeted Friday morning, "Despite so many false statements and lies, total and complete vindication... and WOW Comey is a leaker!"

During the press conference, President Trump criticized the mainstream media TV news channels, calling them "killer networks that treat me so badly as fake news."

Trump also said he wants to "get back to running our great country."