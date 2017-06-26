Trump To Join Texas Preacher for Patriotic Veterans Rally

President Donald Trump will join Pastor Robert Jeffress at the Kennedy Center Saturday to honor veterans at a patriotic “Celebrate Freedom rally”.

According to details about the event shared exclusively with CBN News, President Trump will pay tribute to veterans while Pastor Jeffress will offer a Christian message.

Jeffress is calling it “an unforgettable patriotic evening that honors our veterans, celebrates our country, and proclaims a message of hope.”

Hundreds of veterans are expected to attend, including wounded warriors who are currently patients at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“We are honored the president of the United States will be joining us, but we are not surprised. We have in President Donald J. Trump one of the great patriots of our modern era and a president who cherishes the sacrifice and service of those in our armed forces,” says Jeffress.

Jeffress is the pastor of the 13,000- member First Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas.

The “Celebrate Freedom rally” will cap off a series of events Jeffress is hosting in the nation’s capitol this week including a church service inside the U.S. Capitol building.

“I'm grateful that President Trump has created an atmosphere in which evangelical Christians feel at home once again in our nation's capital,” Jeffress added.

The 500-member First Baptist Church choir and orchestra will perform patriotic music.

The event is Saturday, July 1 at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. It's free and open to the public, but people who want to attend must reserve tickets in advance here.