Two New Reports Align With Trump's Position on Voter Fraud

President Donald Trump's assertion that non-citizen voters were going to the polls on election day is now backed by public data from more than one research group.

One of them is Just Facts. It released conclusions on the 2008 election, estimating that 594,000 to 5.7 million non-citizens could have voted, helping to elect Barack Obama as president.

The Washington Times reports Just Facts' findings from 2008 is more in line with Trump's unverified estimates on illegal voting in the presidential election.

Trump said the number of non-citizen votes was why Hillary Clinton won the popular vote.

Just Facts is a non-profit institute, whose staff and board members, according to its website are "conservative/libertarian in our personal viewpoints" but "committed to objectivity."

James D. Agresti, who is the president of the institute, and his team examined information from a Harvard/YouGov study. Every two years, the study surveys a sample group of tens of thousands of voters. Some admit they are non-citizens and not allowed to cast a ballot.

Just Facts estimated that in the 2012 election, 1.2 million to 3.6 million non-citizens voted.

"The details are technical, but the figure I calculated is based on a more conservative margin of sampling error and a methodology that I consider to be more accurate," Agresti said.

Trump signed an executive order last month, which creates a commission to investigate claims of illegal voting. Led by Vice President Mike Pence, it will examine outdated voter lists around the country that contain names of deceased people and people who are on the list more than one time.

Another organization, the Public Interest Legal Foundation, also released a report recently, related to non-citizens and voting.

The group fights voter fraud and discovered the state of Virginia removed from its voter lists more than 5,500 non-citizens. That number included nearly 1,900 people who voted more than 7,000 times.

