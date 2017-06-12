Under the Same Roof: Melania Trump and Barron Move to the White House

The first family is finally under the same roof almost five months after President Trump took office.

First lady Melania Trump, the president, and their 11-year-old son Barron were seen on camera walking from Marine One to the White House over the weekend.

Looking forward to the memories we'll make in our new home! #Movingday pic.twitter.com/R5DtdV1Hnv — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 12, 2017

Melania decided that when her husband took his position in the White House, she would keep Barron in New York City so he could finish up the school year there.

Barron is not in the media often, but Melania does capture various moments of their family together on Twitter.

Our family truly enjoyed hosting today's #EasterEggRoll. Thank you to all of the volunteers who worked hard to make it a success. pic.twitter.com/QsLWUlW8I5 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 17, 2017

Barron has suffered some negative attacks over the months by comedians and Twitter trolls, such as Katie Rich of SNL, who tweeted that "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter," but many others love and support the president's 11-year-old son.

His big sister Ivanka Trump shared this endearing video of her younger brother playing with her little boy during Donald Trump's inauguration.

Reports indicate he will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland this fall.

He will be the first boy to live in the White House since 1963, when John F. Kennedy, Jr. was just three years old.