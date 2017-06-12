Displaying
Under the Same Roof: Melania Trump and Barron Move to the White House

06-12-2017
Lauren Creekmore
The first family is finally under the same roof almost five months after President Trump took office. 

First lady Melania Trump, the president, and their 11-year-old son Barron were seen on camera walking from Marine One to the White House over the weekend.

 

 

Melania decided that when her husband took his position in the White House, she would keep Barron in New York City so he could finish up the school year there.

Barron is not in the media often, but Melania does capture various moments of their family together on Twitter.  

 

 

 

 

Barron has suffered some negative attacks over the months by comedians and Twitter trolls, such as Katie Rich of SNL, who tweeted that "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter," but many others love and support the president's 11-year-old son. 

His big sister Ivanka Trump shared this endearing video of her younger brother playing with her little boy during Donald Trump's inauguration. 

 

 

Reports indicate he will attend St. Andrew's Episcopal School in Maryland this fall. 

He will be the first boy to live in the White House since 1963, when John F. Kennedy, Jr. was just three years old.

