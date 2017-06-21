Why Christian Leaders Are Speaking Out Against 'Immoral' Budget Cuts

WASHINGTON - A coalition of church leaders from around the country flew into the nation's capital to personally meet with lawmakers over what they're calling "immoral" budget cuts.

The Circle of Protection coalition is comprised of a broad cross-section of Christian leaders working together to aid and provide opportunities for hungry and poor people in the United States.

"Many of us have called this budget immoral and unjust," said Rev. Dr. Leslie Copeland Tune said of a House-passed bill that would cut more than $800 billion from Medicaid over 10 years.

"I would also say that it is mean, it is callous, it is cruel, and yes, it is devastating in the impacts it would have," Tune charged.

Tune and other faith leaders fear cuts to programs like Community Block Grants and Snap (former food stamp program) would hurt people who are poor, hungry, sick and vulnerable.

"Care for those most in need is not an optional part of the Christian Faith," said Bishop Frank Dewane with the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Men and women of faith say they are ready to stand with the nation's leaders to work on health care reform and even budget cuts that protect the poor and vulnerable.