Trump's Latest Target: Slashing Billions in Bureaucratic Waste

President Donald Trump is moving to cut government waste and reorganize the executive branch with his newest executive order signed Monday.

In a White House Press statement the president announced an executive order that would determine where money could be saved to "improve the efficiency, effectiveness, and accountability of the executive branch."

"Today we're beginning the process of a long-overdue reorganizing of our federal departments and agencies," Trump said. "We've assembled one of the greatest cabinets in history and — I believe that so strongly — and we want to empower them to make their agencies as lean and effective as possible, and they know how to to it."



The president is looking to get rid of unnecessary government agencies and programs.

"Today there is duplication and redundancy everywhere," he added. "Billions and billions of dollars are being wasted on activities that are not delivering results for hardworking American taxpayers, and not even coming close."

He's asked the heads of agencies to submit their own plans for cutting out waste.

The move comes days before Trump is expected to introduce another spending budget, which will include plans for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to Bloomberg, the administration will have a fuller budget outline that would boost defense spending.

The president will need support from Congress to carry out any reorganization plan.

