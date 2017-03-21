A 'Fair Judge': Gorsuch Defends His Rep in Senate Showdown

Judge Neil Gorsuch has been on the hot seat today as his Senate confirmation hearings for the Supreme Court kick into high gear.

Today's event is going to be a long one, lasting well into the evening, so Gorsuch may be sitting in more of a Senate crock pot than a hot seat.

President Trump's nominee has already had the chance to weigh in on his impartiality as a judge.

He says he has no trouble ruling against anyone, even President Donald Trump, if that's what the law requires.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley kicked off the day by asking Gorsuch to explain his view of judicial independence.

Gorsuch said that he has "no difficulty ruling against or for any party."

Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to frame him as an opponent of the "little guy," pointing to cases that include a ruling against a truck driver who claimed he'd been fired for abandoning his truck when it broke down in the cold.

Gorsuch said he has participated in 2,700 opinions, and he often ruled "for the little guy instead of the big guy."

Those include a case where Colorado landowners are settling with the state over improper handling of nuclear weapons waste, a pregnancy discrimination case and other pollution and harassment cases, he said.

He said he'd like to convey that he is "a fair judge."

Abortion also came up in the morning session. And Gorsuch said he won't weigh in with his personal views on Roe vs. Wade or any other Supreme Court decision in his confirmation hearing.

MORE TO COME...