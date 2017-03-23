Democrats Announce Plan to Filibuster Gorsuch Nomination

The top Senate Democrat announced Thursday he plans to lead a filibuster of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

"I have concluded that I cannot support Neil Gorsuch's nomination," Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the Senate floor. "My vote will be no and I urge my colleagues to do the same."

Many Democrats are still furious that Senate Republicans blocked former president Barack Obama from replacing deceased Justice Antonin Scalia with his own pick. They may have enough votes to temporarily block the Gorsuch nomination if Republicans are unable to muster 60 votes to end the filibuster.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will likely be forced to take the same step his Democratic predecessor did and change Senate rules to confirm Gorsuch.

Some have called that the "nuclear option." It would change Senate rules to end filibusters of Supreme Court nominees, allowing them to be confirmed with a simple majority of 51 votes, rather than the 60 votes now required to move forward.

Here's what it would mean for Republicans to GO NUCLEAR:

The filibuster news comes as the Gorsuch confirmation hearings are wrapping up, with witnesses appearing today before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Hannah Smith, two-time Supreme Court clerk and a member of the Becket Fund legal teams that defended clients like Hobby Lobby and the Little Sisters of the Poor, is one of the people testifying before the committee.

"I think that Judge Gorsuch will be an excellent associate justice on the Supreme Court," Smith said.

"He's written 800 opinions, and of those opinions, the majority of them by far – about 98 percent – have been unanimous opinions, which just shows what a consensus builder he is and how he has written opinions that all of his colleagues can join," she added.

Senate Republicans have said nothing will stop Judge Gorsuch from becoming the next justice on the Supreme Court.

The American Bar Association has already given Gorsuch a unanimous "well qualified" rating.

The ABA's Nancy Scott Degan says their committee evaluating Supreme Court nominees doesn't give a well-qualified rating lightly. She says it's based on integrity, professional competence, and temperament.

"Why anybody in this body would ever vote against you I'll never understand," said Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah.

After today's hearings conclude, the Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on whether to send the nominee to the full Senate with a positive, negative, or neutral rating.