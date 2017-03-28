Economy First: Trump Expected to Overturn Obama Climate Change Measures

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is now looking to undo former President Barack Obama's plan to tackle climate change.

He is expected to sign an executive order Tuesday that rescinds more than a half-dozen measures that boost domestic energy production in the form of fossil fuels.

In a press briefing Monday night, a senior White House official expressed the administration's plans to both "serve the environment and increase energy independence."

Defending the administration's proposal, that same official said the president is "not going to pursue climate change policies that put the economy at risk."

The president is also expected to initiate a review of the Clean Power Plan, which restricts greenhouse gas emissions at coal-fired power plants.

