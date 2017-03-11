February Sales See Huge Spike for the Ivanka Trump Brand

WASHINGTON DC -- Politics is big business and business is good, at least if you're Ivanka Trump.

Two month ago, major retailers, like Nordstrom dropped the Ivanka Trump line, pointing to a slump in sales.

Today, Slice Intelligence reports Ivanka Trump clothing sales are up a whopping 332 percent on Amazon. Other major retailers, still carrying the Trump brand have also seen a major boost in sales.

Ivanka Trump has stepped down from her place inside the business.



But, some critics say the bump came after Trump Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway promoted the brand on Fox and Friends, much to the dismay of the Office of Government Ethics.

They have since reprimanded the White House for what they call a "misuse of position."

But, whether the bump came from Conway or not one thing is for sure, the numbers don't lie.

Some analysts say the rise in sales didn't come from Conway, but from the popularity of the Trump name itself.

So do politics make a difference in where and how consumers shop?

One shopper told CBN News there is power in putting 'your money where your mouth is. '

"I think if a lot of people do a small thing and don't buy a certain brand it can effect the brand. A lot of people together can make a difference," a DC shopper told CBN News.

When it comes to Conway, the Ethics Office cannot dole out penalties and the White House says Conway acted 'inadvertently and is highly unlikely to do so again.'