First Lady Trump Honors Extraordinary Women from Around the World

WASHINGTON -- First lady Melania Trump made a rare appearance Wednesday at the annual International Women of Courage Award Ceremony.

Each year, the State Department honors women from around the world who have overcome harrowing circumstances. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who is traveling to Brussels, was not on hand for the event.

The first lady expressed her gratitude to be able present the award.

"I am deeply humbled to be here today to honor these 12 remarkable and amazing women. Each one of these women has an extraordinary story of courage," said Trump.

Among those women is Malebogo Molefhe, a former basketball player from Botswana. Molefhe was shot eight times by her estranged ex-boyfriend. She has since become an avid activist against domestic abuse in her nation.

Another recipient, Sister Carolin Tahhan Fachakh, runs a nursery helping Muslim and Christian children of war-torn Syria.

Mrs. Trump praised their sacrifice and encouraged the U.S. to fight to empower women.

"As leaders of our shared global community we must continue to work for gender empowerment. We are all ultimately members of one race, the human race," she a.

"The US must send a clear message that we are watching," she continued.

The award, established in 2007 by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, is given to women who have transformed their societies and speak against corruption.

First daughter Ivanka Trump will reportedly travel to Berlin in April for the W20 Summit, an international meeting with women in business.