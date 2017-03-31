Former National Security Advisor Offers Testimony For Immunity

Former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, says he is willing to testify before federal and congressional investigators over the probe into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election.

In exchange he's asking for immunity from prosecution.

Flynn was forced to resign as one of Trump's closes advisers after misleading the Vice President, Mike Pence, about his talks with the Russian ambassador to the U.S.

As a top adviser to the President, Flynn was privy to not only some of the most sensitive foreign policy discussions but also conversations about lifting the sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration.

So far neither the FBI or the House and Senate intelligence committees are interested in Flynn's offer for immunity.

Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 31, 2017

The FBI is scrutinizing not only Mr. Flynn's communications with the Russian ambassador, but also whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russian officials to interfere with the presidential election.

Flynn was paid tens of thousands of dollars by several Russian companies for speeches he made just ahead of becoming a an adviser to Mr. Trump's campaign, according to the congressional oversight committee.

Mr. Flynn's attorney, Robert Kelner says the allegations against Flynn of treason, are outrageous.

"No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution," he said.

There are three other people associated with the Trump campaign who are a part of investigation's by the FBI, according the U.S. officials.