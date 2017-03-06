Good News or Bad News for Christians? New Travel Order Revises Religious Language

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration rolled out a new executive order on immigration Monday, making headlines around the world.

CBN's David Brody and Jenna Browder provided their analysis on their Facebook LIVE show "Brody and Browder."

One piece of the new order changes wording dealing with Christians and special protections for religious minorities. On the surface, it may appear to be a let-down for Christians, but as Brody explains, that's not necessarily the case.

He and Browder also talk about President Donald Trump's weekend tweet storm about Barack Obama and accusations the former commander in chief wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election.

