Health Care, Religious Liberty and 'Praying for Bad Apples': A Candid Talk with Sean Spicer

WASHINGTON – Health care could be back on the table. House Republicans are considering another vote, possibly as soon as next week, after the American Healthcare Act failed on the House floor last week.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sat down with David Brody and Jenna Browder Wednesday evening on CBN News' Facebook Live political show, "Brody and Browder," to discuss the issue.

"After talks broke down last Friday, I think a lot of folks started to call the president (and) the senior staff here with ideas to get this back on track," Spicer said. "There is a lot of willingness to get this thing done."

Many GOP lawmakers campaigned on the promise of repealing and replacing Obamacare, and for that reason, they're considering another vote.

"I think after they went home for the weekend, spent a little time with their constituents, they come back eager to come to the table and try to get a deal on this," Spicer said.

Religious Liberty

"Brody and Browder" also asked when the president might follow through on some campaign promises, like religious liberty. Many evangelicals want to see him sign a religious liberty executive order that would allow them to practice their faith, including in the workplace, without fear of retribution.

They also remember his promise on the campaign trail to repeal the Johnson Amendment, which keeps churches from speaking out politically.

"It's something I think you're going to continue to see action on here at the White House," Spicer said. "We've been very busy with other things, but rest assured that the president's commitment to religious liberty, in particular the Johnson Amendment, is alive and well."

Spicer's Faith

Spicer spoke about his own devout Catholic faith when asked about going out in public and facing criticism as a public figure.

"Probably 99 percent of the people who approach me have very positive things," Spicer said. "I think one of the nicest and most kind things people can ever hear is when someone tells you they're praying for you."

"That really is the most that somebody could ever give another individual is to tell them that they are thinking of them," he continued. "They are praying to God that you succeed, that this country succeeds, that this president succeeds."

"I get a lot of that and that's probably the most reassuring part of the job," he said.

Praying for the 'Bad Apples'

"But once in a while there's clearly a couple of bad apples that I try to pray for because I recognize that everyone has a right to express themselves under our Constitution and we welcome that," he said. "We cherish that, but at times it may not be the most appropriate venue to do that."

"We're still in the season of Lent and this is a great time between prayer and fasting," Spicer added. "It's a reminder during these 40 days of recommitment to a higher calling.

"But again I think one of the things it does is it strengthens your faith," he said. "It's one place, despite the negative tweets and the comments Jenna was talking about – or eluding to – that I think it's the one place that you can look to gain strength and confidence and wisdom and guidance."

There's no doubt Spicer will have to continue leaning on his faith. As the spokesman for a White House he's facing an aggressive agenda that includes tax reform, rebuilding America's infrastructure and, depending on what happens next week, health care.