House Republicans Vote to Repeal FCC Online Privacy Rules

WASHINGTON – The House of Representatives has passed a measure that will undue a major Federal Communications Commission privacy regulation.

The regulation, which was already blocked by the Senate, put restrictions on how consumers' online browser information could be shared with internet providers.

Under the FCC rules, internet providers like Verizon and AT&T had to ask customers' permission before collecting and selling the data.

Tuesday's 215-205 vote fell almost completely along party lines, with most House Democrats voting against it.

House Republicans, however, say the FCC regulation held internet providers to stricter regulations than other larger web companies like Facebook.

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said the rules were just another example of government overreach.