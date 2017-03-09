House Takes Step to Strike Obamacare in 'Rescue Mission to Save Families'

Republican lawmakers have taken the first step to strike down a key aspect of Obamacare – a part of the law that so many conservatives considered to be government overreach.



Early Thursday morning, the House Ways and Means Committee voted to repeal tax penalties on people who don't buy insurance, a provision also known as the individual mandate.

That penalty or mandate was a government attempt to force healthy people to buy health insurance to help bring down overall insurance rates.

"We are on a mission to repeal and replace Obamacare. It's a rescue mission to save families and patients all across this country," said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

The legislation would end income-based subsidies the government gives people to buy coverage. Instead, it creates tax credits, based largely on age.

Tea Party Republicans oppose the replacement plan, calling it "Obamacare 2.0."

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is hoping to win them over. "This is what good, conservative health care reform looks like. It is bold and it is long overdue, and it is us fulfilling our promises," he said.

The committee vote came after 18 hours of debate. Democrats are speaking out against the legislation.

"What this bill needs is some 'extreme vetting.' Frankly, any vetting at all," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas.

Some of the nation's leading health care groups are opposing the plan.