How's He Doing? Milestones from Donald Trump's First 50 Days in Office

WASHINGTON -- In his first 50 days as the most powerful man on earth, America's oldest president to assume the office is moving at warp speed.

So far, President Donald Trump has signed his name to more than 30 executive orders, welcomed four world leaders for official White House visits and to both the delight of his supporters and disturbance of his opponents he's tweeted more than 250 times.

So now it's official: "I can proudly say now, I'm a politician, okay? I'm a politician," the president said to members of the House Whip Team as they chuckled.

He's learning the challenges of pushing a bold agenda through Washington.

"If you remember ISIS said, 'we are going to infiltrate the United States and other countries through the migration' and then we're not allowed to be tough on the people coming in?" he questioned recently.

Despite a rough roll-out of his first executive order on immigration the president quickly checked off his campaign promises, including some that sent a record number of evangelicals to the polls.

He reversed a policy that sent tax dollars to groups performing abortions overseas, nominated a pro-life justice to the Supreme Court and rolled out a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare. Plus, he's overseeing a growing economy, and Wall Street has enjoyed a sharp rally since Trump took office.

However, much of this confidence is based on promises the president has made, but hasn't yet delivered on -- such as a drastic reduction in federal regulations that businesses say stifle economic growth and tax cuts on both businesses and individuals.

"We're going to reduce taxes for companies and for people and I could use the word again, massively. It's going to be a big tax cut. The biggest since Reagan, maybe bigger than Reagan," Trump said during the same meeting with the House Whip Team.

He's ordered two regulations be repealed for every new one created and deployed task forces to agencies to make it happen. But it's proving to be a slow deliberate task.

"I think they have their work cut out for them," White House press secretary Sean Spicer told CBN News' Jennifer Wishon.

Trump is often at odds with the media. Still, 50 days in, it remains standing room only in the press briefing room for the must-see TV daily briefing with Spicer.

"He's not a canned politician that's going to give the same staid answers over and over again," Spicer said about his boss at a recent briefing.

Despite his war of words with the mainstream media, so far, he's much more accessible than America's last president.

In an exclusive interview with CBN News, the president says he's relying on God now more than ever.

"I've always felt the need to pray and you know that…so, I would say that the office is so powerful that you need God even more," he told CBN News Chief Political Correspondent David Brody.

His first joint address to Congress was a coup. Now he's working to build on that momentum as he presses towards his first 100 days.