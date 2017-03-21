Ivanka's Move to the West Wing

WASHINGTON -- A White House official has confirmed to CBN News that first daughter Ivanka Trump will have an office in the West Wing.

She and her husband, Jared Kushner, made the move to D.C. months ago. While Kushner has an official role with the administration as a senior advisor, it's hard to ignore the ever-growing presence of his wife.

Ivanka Trump was on hand last week for President Donald Trump's meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. In fact, The Associate Press reports that Merkel's staff reached out to her about setting up the meeting. According to the AP, Ivanka guided the conversation on vocational training.

Also last week, the first daughter accompanied Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife and a 600-person delegation to a showing of the Broadway play "Come From Away."

Meanwhile, ethics watchdogs are concerned about Ivanka Trump's role in the new administration, saying that as long as her status is "unofficial" she doesn't have to play by the rules.

Reports indicate that she'll have access to classified information.

Seeking to allay such fears, the first daughter has agreed to abide by the same ethics guidelines as government employees.

"Our view is that the conservative approach is for Ivanka to voluntarily comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee, even though she is not," said Jamie Gorelick, an attorney and ethics advisor for Ivanka Trump. "The White House Counsel's Office agrees with that approach."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer also addressed the ethics question in Tuesday's press briefing.

"Ivanka is taking on several measures to promote high ethical conduct even though she's not a federal employee," Spicer assured.

Nevertheless, critics have suggested Ivanka Trump is playing the role of first lady.

Ivanka personally shut down that notion.

"I think it's an inappropriate observation," she told ABC's "Good Morning America." "There is one first lady, and she'll do remarkable things."

