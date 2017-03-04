'McCarthyism' and 'Watergate': Trump Tweets Claim Obama Election Wire Tapping

President Donald Trump is firing away on Twitter making claims that former President Barack Obama "wire tapped" his Trump Tower phones during last year's election.

Trump sent out tweets early Saturday morning calling the wire-tapping "McCarthyism" and "Nixon/Watergate."

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Trump ran his presidential campaign largely out of his New York-based Trump Tower. He said the wiretapping began in October.

"Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election?," he said in another tweet.

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Trump also tweeted that a "good lawyer" could make a case about the entire incident. He went on to say "how low" Obama stooped during the election.

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Trump did not specify what led him to make that claim; however, a recent Breitbart article reported that the Obama Administration made two Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) requests. It allegedly asked to monitor Trump's communications and computer server located in Trump tower. The article said they were investigating ties to a Russian bank.

No evidence has been found to substantiate that claim.

Trump also used Twitter to address the ongoing controversy surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his reported meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in 2016.

He said the first meeting set up between Sessions and Kislyak was set up by the Obama administration.

The first meeting Jeff Sessions had with the Russian Amb was set up by the Obama Administration under education program for 100 Ambs...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

He added that prior to their meeting Kislyak met with the Obama Administration 22 times.

Just out: The same Russian Ambassador that met Jeff Sessions visited the Obama White House 22 times, and 4 times last year alone. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

After top Democratic leaders demanded the attorney general step down Trump came to his defense calling for a second investigation on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.