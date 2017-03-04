Displaying
'McCarthyism' and 'Watergate': Trump Tweets Claim Obama Election Wire Tapping

03-04-2017
obamaandtrump

President Donald Trump is firing away on Twitter making claims that former President Barack Obama "wire tapped" his Trump Tower phones during last year's election. 

Trump sent out tweets early Saturday morning calling the wire-tapping "McCarthyism" and "Nixon/Watergate."

Trump ran his presidential campaign largely out of his New York-based Trump Tower. He said the wiretapping began in October. 

"Is it legal for a sitting President to be 'wire tapping' a race for president prior to an election?," he said in another tweet.

Trump also tweeted that a "good lawyer" could make a case about the entire incident. He went on to say "how low" Obama stooped during the election. 

Trump did not specify what led him to make that claim; however, a recent Breitbart article reported that the Obama Administration made two Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISA) requests. It allegedly asked to monitor Trump's communications and computer server located in Trump tower. The article said they were investigating ties to a Russian bank. 

No evidence has been found to substantiate that claim. 

Trump also used Twitter to address the ongoing controversy surrounding Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his reported meetings with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in 2016.

He said the first meeting set up between Sessions and Kislyak was set up by the Obama administration. 

He added that prior to their meeting Kislyak met with the Obama Administration 22 times. 

After top Democratic leaders demanded the attorney general step down Trump came to his defense calling for a second investigation on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.  

Submitted by escamp on

