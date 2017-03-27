New Trump Plan: Time for Some Good Old-Fashioned American Innovation

President Donald Trump is making a big push Monday to streamline the government, to make it run more like a successful business.

He's expected to name his son-in-law and White House senior advisor, Jared Kushner, to head a new office, tasked with the goal of making the government work efficiently.

The White House Office of American Innovation would look at overhauling how the government operates using ideas from the business sector.

The plan is to begin talking to corporate heads about how to change federal programs.

It starts with signing on some leaders with extensive business experience, including:

Gary Cohn, National Economic Council director;

Dina Powell, senior counselor to the president for economic initiatives and deputy national security adviser;

Chris Liddell, assistant to the president for strategic initiatives, and;

Reed Cordish, assistant to the president for intragovernmental and technology initiatives.

Areas they hope to tackle include overhauling Veterans' Affairs, improving workforce development and targeting opioid addiction.

Trump's daughter, Ivanka, who is married to Kushner and has a West Wing office but no official job, will get involved on issues she is focused on, such as workforce development.