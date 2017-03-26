"Obamacare Will Explode" The Healthcare Debacle Continues

The vote on repealing and replacing Obamacare did not go as Republicans had hoped last week, as it failed after not getting enough support in the House.

On Sunday President Trump took to Twitter to expand on his disgust with the results:

Democrats are smiling in D.C. that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2017

Trump also tweeted on Saturday that Obamacare will explode, but he added that a better plan coming will be coming, and so Americans should not be worried.

ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2017

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) said healthcare reform is "absolutely not" behind the Republicans on NBC's Meet The Press Sunday morning, despite Trump's comments Friday that he was moving on to other things.

But Washington Post reporter Bob Costa said on MSNBC that Trump is "going to let things be on healthcare. The bill is not going to come again, at least in the near future."

And Lee argued that the reason the bill did not pass was because the new healthcare bill did not bring down costs for Americans.

"This bill didn't pass because it didn't deal with the most fundamental flaw in ObamaCare," Lee said.

Speaker Paul Ryan also spoke out on Friday, tweeting about improving the bill and people's lives. Ryan says he is proud of the bill they produced and that it would make a dramatic improvement in healthcare. He also said that Trump gave his all on behalf of the bill.



I want to thank @POTUS, @VP, @SecPriceMD, & @HouseGOP members. There remains so much we can do to help improve people's lives. And we will. pic.twitter.com/JYxgAp9oFn — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 24, 2017

And so even though the battle over repealing and replacing Obamacare seems over for now, it also seems likely it will be revisited in the future.