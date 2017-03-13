President Trump Hosts Listening Session for Obamacare Victims

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump continued his campaign Monday to ramp up support for the American Health Care Act.

Hosting a roundtable of what the White House called victims of Obamacare, the president spoke out against the Affordable Care Act and the media.

"So the press is making this look so wonderful. So that if we end it? Everyone's going to say, 'Oh, remember how great Obamacare used to be? Remember how wonderful it used to be. It was so great. It's a little bit like President Obama. When he left people liked him… that's the way life goes. It's human nature," Trump stated.



Meanwhile, a House intelligence panel is asking the Department of Justice to turn over all evidence of the Obama administration wiretapping Trump Tower. That information was due Monday.

On March 4, the president tweeted: "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower before the victory. Nothing found! This is McCarthyism."

Today, the White House suggested the president's tweet meant all types of surveillance and is not limited to wiretapping.

"There's a whole host of tactics that can be used to monitor somebody, either wiretap or other ways that you can surveil somebody," said White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

He also pointed to news reports he says backed the claim.

Meanwhile, the president is set to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week. The two differ vastly when it comes to policy, particularly the Syrian refugee crisis.

Merkel's visit, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed until Friday due to a snowstorm that's expected to hit the Northeast.