President Trump Signs Revised Executive Order on Temporary Travel Ban

President Donald Trump signed a new revised immigration order Monday, blocking people from certain countries with ties to terrorism from entering the United States.

The new travel ban replaces the previous version that sparked protests and court rulings.

READ THE FULL TEXT OF THE PRESIDENT'S TRAVEL EXECUTIVE ORDER HERE

The Trump administration has worked hard to create a new version that can withstand the expected legal battle.

In a Fox News interview, Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway says the new immigration order includes "six or seven" points, explaining the temporary ban and halting the nation's refugee program.

The new order will clearly not apply to legal permanent residents and will leave Iraq off the list of countries whose residents would be temporarily banned.

Conway also said the new version would not indefinitely bar Syrian refugees.

The draft outlined to lawmakers last week includes citizens from Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Syria, and Libya.

Applications would be suspended for 90 days of visa processing, while the administration improves vetting procedures.

However, it's changes to wording pertaining to Christianity and other minority faiths that's raising concerns for the religious community. Specifically, the March 6 order drops protections for persecuted religious minorities.

Nina Shea, director of the Hudson Institute’s Center for Religious Freedom, was less than pleased with the change.

“There’s a dire need for President Trump to issue a separate executive order -- one specifically aimed to help ISIS genocide survivors in Iraq and Syria," she said in a statement Monday.

"For three years, the Christians, Yizidis and others of the smallest religious minorities have been targeted by ISIS with beheadings, crucifixions, rape, torture and sexual enslavement," she continued. "One year ago, on March 17, 2016, ISIS was officially designated as responsible for this 'genocide' by the State Department."

"Nevertheless, the U.N. marginalizes these minorities, not only from Syrian refugee resettlement referrals, but from other U.N. programs substantially funded by the U.S.: Iraqi humanitarian aid programs, Nineveh reconstruction assistance plans and its refugee camps, which, region-wide, have been allowed to become dens of religious persecution in which few minority refugees dare enter," she said.

"Even if ISIS is routed from Mosul, the Christian community is now so shattered and vulnerable, without President Trump’s prompt leadership, the entire Iraqi Christian presence could soon be wiped out,” she warned.