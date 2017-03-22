Rex Tillerson: "I Didn't Want This Job. My Wife Told Me I'm Supposed to Do This."

Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, the former Exxon Mobile mogul, has had to translate Trump's priority of putting America first into a workable foreign policy, but he never really wanted the job.

"I didn't want this job. I didn't seek this job," Tillerson said.

"My wife told me I'm supposed to do this," he added. She said ,"I told you -- God's not through with you."

Tillerson went on to say he was supposed to retire in March of 2017.

"I was supposed to retire in March, this month. I was going to go to the ranch to be with my grandkids," he said.

Tillerson says he had never met President Trump until after the election, when he was invited to Trump Tower for a meeting. He says when he was offered the position of Secretary of State, he was stunned.

Now that he's in the job, he says he sees an opportunity to systematize the State Department, while removing emotion from the process, turning from big speeches to big business.

"I serve at the pleasure of the president," Tillerson said.

Also confirming that his wife was right he said, "My wife convinced me. She was right. I'm supposed to do this."

Tillerson will be 65 on Thursday.

