Senate Intelligence Committee Set to Probe Russian Influence on U.S. Election

The top Republican and Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee have pledged to get to the bottom of suspected Russian interference in last year's election.



Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia and Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina spoke ahead of today's hearing that will address the ways the Kremlin allegedly used technology to spread false information.

Warner told reporters that some of the tactics used by Russia to meddle in the election would shake up anyone who believes in American democracy.

"There were upwards of 1,000 paid internet trolls working out of a facility in Russia, in effect, taking over series of computers, which is then called a botnet," he said on Capitol Hill Wednesday."We are in a whole new realm around cyber that provides opportunity for huge, huge threats to our basic democracy," Warner said. "You are seeing it right now."

He added that the committee would investigate whether or not voters in key states, such as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, were given Russian-generated "fake news" and propaganda along with information from their traditional news outlets.

Warner and Burr told reporters that the committee would be open with the public throughout the course of the investigation and steer clear of politics.

Burr shared that the committee has requested 20 individuals be interviewed. Five are already confirmed and the other 15 are expected to schedule an interview with the next 10 days.

Burr disclosed that Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is one of the interviewees. Kushner, a senior adviser to Trump, volunteered to answer questions about meetings he arranged wit the Russian ambassador and other officials.