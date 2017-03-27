Spying on the President and What's Next with Repealing and Replacing Obamacare

Washington – Reports that Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee met on White House grounds with a source about U.S. spy agencies had Washington and cable networks buzzing Monday.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer fielded questions about Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who met with a source to find out how U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly and "inadvertently" surveyed Trump and his associates during routine targeting of foreigners' communications.

"I'm not going to get into who he met with or why he met with them," Spicer said. He added later, "I don't know what he found.

Nunes has not revealed his source in this case.

Spicer also told reporters repealing and replacing Obamacare. Monday's Press Briefing was the first since GOP leaders pulled the vote from the House on Friday because there were not enough votes to pass it.

"I think it's a two way street and that we have been willing to listen to folks and their ideas and the President's advice is if we can come up with a resolution to move forward, I'll certainly entertain that," said Spicer.

President Trump is now looking ahead over budget and tax plans. But there is concern with Friday's White House failure that Americans won't see tax reform.

Before Spicer spoke, Attorney General Jeff Sessions got behind the podium to take aim at states that refuse to enforce Immigration laws.

"I strongly urge the Nations states, cities and counties to consider carefully the harm they are doing to their citizens by refusing to enforce our immigration law," Sessions said.

The talk turned to President Trump's son-in-law who has volunteered to answer questions before the Senate Intelligence Committee about arranging meetings with the Russian ambassador and other officials.

Jared Kushner has agreed to speak to the committee which continues to conduct an investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

"I think, based on the questions that surround this, he (Jared Kushner) volunteered to go in and sit down with them and say, 'Hey, I'm glad to talk about the role that I played, the individuals that I met with.' But again, given the role that he played both during the campaign and during the transition, he met with countless individuals. That was part of his job, that was part of his role and he executed it completely as he was supposed to," said Spicer.

It is not clear how Senate questioning will take place or whether Kushner would be under oath.

