A Woman's Right to Be Safe Touted in Texas Bathroom Bill

A new "bathroom bill" coming out of the Texas Senate has the state's faith community facing off with progressives.



The bill, known as Senate Bill 6, states that when it comes to government facilities, people are to use the bathroom that corresponds with the gender on their "current birth certificate."

It would, effectively, overturn local ordinances allowing people to use the bathroom corresponding to their gender identity. However, private companies are free to set their own terms when it comes to bathroom use.

Backlash from the proposed bill prompted hundreds from the transgender community to march in the state capital on Monday.

Major businesses have already expressed their concern over the proposed law, leaving some Texans with the fear the state could face the same PR storm as North Carolina.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told CBN News that won't be the case with this bill.

Patrick believes the so-called backlash in North Carolina was overstated by the media and points out this bill gives private businesses the right to free enterprise in choosing their own policy.

Patrick and the bill's sponsor, Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, went on to say the measure is about women's rights—namely a woman's right to be safe.

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, testified on behalf of the bill.

“The reason we have separate ‘boys’ rooms’ and ‘girls’ rooms’ is not because their ‘gender identities’ are different or their ‘gender expression’ is different. It is because their basic physical anatomy is different,” reasoned Perkins.

He went on to present several incidents of men posing as women for nefarious reasons.

“Some people claim that such incidents never happen. Perhaps they’ve never heard of Robert Domaskyi, a man who posed as a female cheerleading coach and entered the girls’ locker room of a high school in Greensburg, Pennsylvania, intending to lure one of the girls to his home,” Perkins cited.

Senate Bill 6 is expected to pass through the Senate with ease. It will then move on to the state House.