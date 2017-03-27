Tomi Lahren Banned from The Blaze After Stating She is Pro-Choice?

News headlines across the web state that Tomi Lahren is "banned" from the Blaze.

Although The Blaze has not confirmed firing her, they certainly have not welcomed her back with open arms, nor has she posted any recent rants.

According to a report by the New York Post, Lahren won't be showing up on Glenn Beck's multi-platform any longer.

Lahren has been active on social media since her demise following her 'pro-choice' comments on The View, tweeting:

" Never do the envy, jealousy and insecure stuff. Be the hustler, the well-wisher, the go-getter." #TeamTomi — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 26, 2017

"Don't be afraid" is written in the Bible 365 times- a daily reminder from God to live everyday fearlessly. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 26, 2017

"Dear God, if today I lose my hope please remind me that your plans are bigger than my dream." — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 25, 2017

It seems as though Lahren has held different views from Beck earlier than her debut on the view.

Beck says that her suspension from the Blaze was not just over her "pro-choice" comment.

He says they have a lot of different people that work for the Blaze, some that are even pro-choice.

"If you are pro-choice you can have a job at the Blaze," Beck said.

"I don't hire people who are sycophants or who have my opinion, I try to hire people who have a different opinion, because I believe in being intellectually rigorous," he said.

"I want people to make a real argument on the other side so we can learn from each other, and we can grow," Beck said.

He recently addressed Tomi's Pro-Choice stance, while sticking up for pro-life values on his show here:

"So I would disagree that you're a hypocrite if you want limited government and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn. It's very, very clear. But it takes intellectual honesty, and it takes a willingness to actually think these things through and to do more than just read Twitter or Facebook to get your news and your political opinions. You actually have to study things — these things out in your mind. Especially at a time period like today. Bomb throwing is — bomb throwing in today's world is dangerous. Freedom of speech, it's not free. Speech isn't free. It comes with a very high price tag. First, being intellectually honest and intellectually curious. Speech is not free. It comes with another cost and usually to the other people at the other end of your argument. The pen is mightier than the sword, and it can destroy people if your aim is clicks, views, and ratings." - Glenn Beck

Get the facts right first. I have employees that are pro choice. This isn't about a POV. https://t.co/oq126OohkC — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 22, 2017

No, our greatest asset is a team of people who actually do their homework, are intellectually rigorous and honest. Principles and integrity https://t.co/mJmpe5Q9vc — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) March 23, 2017

Beck also shared on his website two very different statements from Lahren in 2016 up until her time on The View.

1. "That's how straight up baby killers by acknowledging abortion is not a positive thing and a difficult choice. Then we have Lena freaking Dunham out there wishing she could have murdered a fetus, wishing for the option to kill your child doesn't actually say much about the cause, her character, or the pro-choice movement."

2. "No, I'm pro-choice, and here's why. Someone that loves the constitution, I am someone that's for limited government, so I can't sit here and be a hypocrite and say I'm for limited government but say what women's can't do with their bodies. I'm for limited government so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well."

The Blaze or Glenn Beck has not announced definitive plans for Lahren's exit.