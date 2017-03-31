Trump and Freedom Caucus Clash over Health Care Fallout

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is calling out members of his own party in a very public way after the American Health Care Act fell flat last week.

On Thursday, he tweeted: "The Freedom Caucus will hurt the entire Republican agenda if they don't get on the team, & fast. We must fight them, & Dems, in 2018!"

He went on to name names: "If @RepMarkMeadows, @Jim_Jordan and @Raul_Labrador would get on board we would have both great health care and massive tax cuts & reform."



It didn't take long for conservative lawmakers to respond.



When asked by a reporter if Trump's approach was constructive, Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., replied, "I mean, it's constructive in fifth grade."



Amash also tweeted: "It didn't take long for the swamp to drain @realDonaldTrump. No shame, Mr. President. Almost everyone succumbs to the D.C. Establishment."



Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., also took to Twitter.



"@realDonaldTrump it's a swamp not a hot tub. We both came here to drain it. #SwampCare polls 17%. Sad!" he tweeted.

Others were more diplomatic.



"We must immediately return 2 drawing board, bring bolder effort 2 replace #Obamacare w/ plan 2 reduce costs by increasing choice/competition," Rep. Jim Jorden, R-Ohio, tweeted.

That's the hope for these Freedom Caucus members: They want to work with the President to come up with a bill that does more to repeal and replace Obamacare.



They called the measure that failed last week "Obamacare Lite."



There's speculation a new health care bill could come as early as next week, but coming together may not be any easier.



This fight over health care is about more than just health care, it's about whether Trump will get cooperation from his own party so he can move his full agenda forward.