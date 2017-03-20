Trump Blasts Dems over Russia Allegations as Comey Set to Testify Before Congress

WASHINGTON -- FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Michael Rogers will testify Monday at a hearing on Capitol Hill about Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election. They will also address the possibility of any ties between Moscow and the Trump campaign.

Just hours before the hearing, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of making up the allegations.

"The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost!" Trump tweeted early Monday.

The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017



"The real story that Congress, the FBI and others should be looking into is the leaking of classified information," he added. "Must find leaker now!"

The real story that Congress, the FBI and all others should be looking into is the leaking of Classified information. Must find leaker now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017



Comey is also expected to set the record straight about Trump's claims that the Obama administration tapped Trump Tower during the presidential campaign. It is anticipated Comey will officially undercut the president's accusations.

The news comes one day after the top two lawmakers on the House Intelligence Committee said FBI and Justice Department documents didn't provide any evidence to substantiate the wiretapping charges.

However, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the committee's ranking Democrat, says the documents do offer circumstantial evidence that U.S. citizens colluded with Russians in Moscow's efforts to interfere in the election.

"There was circumstantial evidence of collusion; there is direct evidence, I think, of deception," Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., told NBC's "Meet the Press." ''There's certainly enough for us to conduct an investigation."

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., chairman of the committee, said: "For the first time the American people, and all the political parties now, are paying attention to the threat that Russia poses."

"We know that the Russians were trying to get involved in our campaign, like they have for many decades," he told "Fox News Sunday." "They're also trying to get involved in campaigns around the globe and over in Europe."